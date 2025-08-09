Bindiya Ke Bahubali OTT Review: Amazon MX Player Show Falls Flat; Succumbs to Cliches!

Rural dramas are a giant hit in the Indian streaming space. Web series such as Panchayat, Mirzapur, and others capitalized on this trend and achieved significant success as a result. Bindiya Ke Bahubali on Amazon MX Player is one such show that recently started streaming and attempts to explore the interconnection between politics and crime.

The Amazon MX player is known for being a viable platform for popular shows that appeal primarily to the North Indian belt, and Bindiya Ke Bahubali is no exception. Set in the fictional town of Bindiya, the series revolves around the Davan family, where its head, Bada Davan, gets arrested in the middle of a political campaign ahead of the elections.

Bindiya Ke Bahubali OTT: Tough to Cheer for this Rural Political Drama\

The rest of the show is a middling affair, striving for greatness but never quite reaching it. While the writer-director Raj Amit Kumar deserves praise for his ambition, the show struggles to gain momentum once the main incident concludes. Additionally, the story's subplots lack novelty and excitement.

By throwing in multiple characters, the makers had complicated the narrative, and the attention keeps shifting from one character to the other. As a viewer, it will be difficult to track what is happening with each character and determine whom to root for. Besides Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey's performances, Bindiya Ke Bahubali feels underwhelming, and most of it is due to the flat writing.

If the subplots were reduced, and the attention of the story rested solely on Saurabh Shukla's Bada Davan, Bindiya Ke Bahubali would have been a gripping narrative. Instead, Bindiya Ke Bahubali ended up being a flat and uninteresting tale that stagnates and challenges your patience towards the end.

Bindiya Ke Bahubali streams on Amazon MX Player.