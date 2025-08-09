Kendriya Vidyalaya Holiday List 2025-26: Summer and Winter Break Dates

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the holiday schedule for the year 2025-26, which helps students and parents know the schedule of the new academic session clearly. The holiday calendar contains summer and winter vacations and other dates to keep in mind.

Why It is Important to Know the Holiday Schedule of School

Knowing the school holiday list is important for students and parents to organize their academic year in a better way. A standardized holiday list for all KVS schools will help the students plan a hassle-free shift from academic sessions.

Summer Holidays Dates for Various Regions

Summer vacation dates differ from region to region. Following are the details:

Summer Station Areas: For areas such as Agra, Jabalpur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Silchar, Tinsukia, and Varanasi, summer vacation will be from May 9, 2025, to June 17, 2025 (40 days).

Other Areas: For areas such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai (excluding KV MAHE), Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal, summer vacation will be from May 2, 2025, to June 20, 2025 (50 days).

Ernakulam Region and KV MAHE: Summer vacation for the Ernakulam region and KV MAHE (Chennai region) will be from April 9, 2025, to May 28, 2025 (50 days).

Winter Holiday Dates for Various Regions

The dates of the winter break also differ for various regions. The following are the details:

Winter Station Regions: For winter station regions, the winter break will be from December 4, 2025, to January 22, 2026 (50 days).

Dehradun Region: Winter break for the Dehradun region will be from December 10, 2025, to January 18, 2026 (40 days).

Long Winter Station KVs: For long winter station KVs such as Ladakh UT (Leh, Kargil, and Nubra), the winter break will be from December 10, 2025, to January 28, 2026 (50 days).

Autumn Holiday Dates

The autumn break periods are the same throughout all provinces, between September 27, 2025, and October 6, 2025 (10 days).

Download the Detailed Holiday List

Students and parents can download the detailed holiday list as a PDF for a better understanding of the holiday calendar. This will assist them in planning their academic calendar well and remain aware of forthcoming breaks.

Conclusion

KVS holiday calendar 2025-26 for the academic year acquaints students and parents with the future holidays and breaks. Knowing the breaks' dates and length, students can organize their academic year well and utilize their time to the fullest.

