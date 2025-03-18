Baby and Baby OTT Release on Sun NXT on March 21

The Tamil comedy movie Baby and Baby, starring Sathyaraj and Jai, will be available for streaming on Sun NXT from March 21. After its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, the film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Despite its box office struggles, the movie is now set to debut on the OTT platform, providing fans an opportunity to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Baby and Baby tells the story of two couples who travel to introduce their newborn babies to their grandparents. However, along the way, the babies are switched, leading to a series of comedic events. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jai, Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, Pragya Nagra, Keerthana, Sai Dhanyaa, Ilavarasu, Sriman, Anandaraj, and Nizhalgal Ravi.

Directed by Prathap and produced by B Yuvaraj, Baby and Baby has music composed by D Imman. Despite its underperformance at the box office, the film has generated curiosity with its quirky premise, and its OTT release promises to bring the comedy to a wider audience.