Agnyathavasi OTT Release: Kannada Crime Thriller to Stream on Zee5 from May28?

Agnyathavasi, a Kannada crime thriller, was released in theaters on April 11, 2025. Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, the movie opened to positive reviews for its gripping storyline. Produced by Hemanth Rao in the Sapta Saagaradache Ello series, this small film crossed borders and earned the praise of movie buffs across South India.

Hemanth Rao gave multiple interviews and ensured that the movie reached a wider audience. Since it's a genre film, it took time for the audiences to realize that there was a movie named Agnyathavasi that was released, but once the word of mouth spread, the film managed to mint money during its theatrical run as well.

With its theatrical run done, Agnyathavasi gears up for its streaming debut. Zee5 bagged the rights for the movie, and now we have a streaming date for it.

Agnyathavasi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

Agnyathavasi will start streaming on Zee5 from May 28, 2025. The platform's home page displayed the same information, and it will be interesting to see how OTT audiences respond to it. Since it's a crime thriller, the reception will usually be good, and the same can be expected to happen to Agnyathavasi as well.