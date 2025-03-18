8 Latest OTT releases to not miss this week, March 17 - 23

Get ready to upgrade your watchlist with the latest OTT releases. This week, from March 17 to 23, promises to deliver an exciting mix of movies and TV shows across various platforms.

Oscar-Winning Film "Anora" Leads the Pack

Beginning the week is the Oscar-winning "Anora," which can be purchased and rented on BookMyShow Stream from March 17. Directed by Sean Baker, the film is about Anora "Ani" Mikheeva, a 23-year-old stripper who finds herself in a complicated network of relationships and crime.

"Good American Family" Premieres on JioHotstar

On March 19, JioHotstar is releasing the limited series "Good American Family" based on the real-life tale of Natalia Grace, a dwarf girl who was adopted by a Midwestern family. Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and Imogen Reid star in the series.

March 20: A Day of Multiple Releases

March 20 brings the release of some hot titles. Netflix will launch "Bet Your Life," a Turkish drama about a sports betting columnist who collaborates with the ghost of a dead business tycoon to unravel a murder enigma.

Crime and Thrillers Dominate

Also available on Netflix is "The Residence," a White House-set crime drama featuring Uzo Aduba and Randall Park. Prime Video is releasing "Duplicity," a legal thriller from writer-director Tyler Perry, about a high-profile lawyer who seeks out the truth behind the shooting of her best friend's husband.

"Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" Debuts on Netflix

Netflix will also launch "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" on March 20, the sequel to the Khakee franchise, based in Kolkata and featuring Jeet and Saswata Chatterjee.

Additional Releases to Watch Out For

Wrapping up the week are "Dragon" on Netflix, a redemption tale about a computer science major who becomes embroiled in rebellion when he is turned down by his crush; "Kanneda" on JioHotstar, a Punjabi-starring crime drama featuring Parmish Verma as a man who survives the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India and finds himself immersed in the Toronto '90s crime world; and "Revelations" on Netflix, a South Korean thriller from Yeon Sang-ho, in which the complex lives of a pastor and a detective become interconnected.

Binge-Watching Just Got Better

With this wide variety of TV shows and movies, there's something for everyone to watch this week. So get some popcorn, get comfortable, and happy bingeing!

