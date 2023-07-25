Orissa HC stays Odisha civil services 2021 results

Bhubaneswar, July 25 (IANS) The Orissa High Court has stayed the publication of results of the Odisha civil services examination, 2021, conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

While hearing a petition filed by a Person with Disability (PwD) candidate Satish Kumar Panigrahi, the High Court in its interim order issued on July 21, directed OPSC not to publish the results of the recruitment without leave of the court.

As per the order, the OPSC has not allowed the petitioner to participate in the recruitment test, particularly the personality test, as he was having 40 per cent temporary disability.

Aggrieved by the conduct of Commission, the candidate had moved the court praying for a direction to allow him to participate in the recruitment test under the PwD category.

In his judgment, Justice A.K. Mohapatra directed the Odisha government to constitute a medical board and the petitioner be sent to the medical board for examination. The court also asked the Commission to produce the certificate to be issued by the medical board after examination of the petitioner by the next hearing date, which will be in September first week.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.