Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Section 375’ and the ‘Fukrey’ franchise is set to make her international debut this year with ‘Aaina’, and she feels like a fresher during the course of filming.

The actress has begun shooting for the film which is set in the UK, and will see her playing the lead character alongside ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ fame William Moseley. The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real life events. Currently, the shoot of the film is underway in the UK, and after its London schedule will be shot in different locations in India.

Talking about the film, Richa said: “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that.”

She further mentioned: “The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

The actress has wrapped up the shoot for ‘Fukrey 3’, where she continues playing the role of Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment regarding the maiden project from her production house, ‘Girls will be Girls’. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl, who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutante Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

