Dozens of exit polls were released with varying degrees of the number of seats parties will win or lose in the elections. When we analyse these exit polls results, we find only one organisation Aaraa Mastan which has conducted the poll survey on the ground level on the polling day in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Other pollsters' data does not reflect the ground reality.



At the state level, Aaraa Mastan surveys are known for its credibility. The pollster is so confident in their findings that they don’t use the (+/-) symbol to indicate a range in the results. National media organisations have also released their exit polls for the Telugu state, however, none seem to be credible as they reportedly have not conducted ground-level exit poll surveys.

Aaraa Mastan is considered credible not only due to his track record but also because the survey agency has mentioned the names of candidates who are predicted to lose. According to the pollster, a couple of prominent leaders will face neck-to-neck competition on the counting day.

The agency had accurately predicted Congress victory in the last year’s assembly elections in Telangana. For General and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Aaraa Mastan has conducted a wide-ranging survey of exit polls and post-poll surveys in the state.

Aaraa Mastan claimed their exit polls and post-poll surveys have shown that YSRCP will win 94 to 104 assembly seats with 49.41 per cent votes (women 54.76 per cent and men 45.35 per cent) and retain power in the state. The TDP-led alliance will be restricted to 71-81 assembly seats with 47.55 per cent vote share. YSRCP will win 13-15 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA alliance will win 10-12 seats in the General elections, he said.

