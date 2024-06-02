Sonakshi's rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal wishes her on birthday with unseen pictures

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) As Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday, her day was made even more special by her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut in 2019 with the film ‘Notebook’, took to his Instagram on Sunday, and dropped several pictures with the actress. The pictures show both of them sharing happy moments, laughing their hearts out and also vacationing at an undisclosed place dressed in woollens.

Zaheer wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz”.

Sonakshi took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis and hug emojis.

Sonakshi, who was recently seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is spending her birthday working on the sets of her upcoming film. She is working on debutant director Karan Rawal’s untitled film produced by Echelon Productions film. The film is a romantic thriller. A source from the production revealed that Sonakshi is shooting for the film in the Naigaon of northern Mumbai on Sunday.

The actress also has ‘Kakuda’ in the pipeline in which she will share the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

