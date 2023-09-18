'Organisational structures' not necessary to take process forward: CPI-M on INDIA committees

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The CPI-M, which did not attend the INDIA bloc coordination committee's first meeting at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on September 13 as it is yet to nominate its representative, maintains that "organisational structures" are not necessary to take process of opposition unity forward.

Talking to IANS, CPI-M Politburo member and former Rajya Sabha member Nilotpal Basu said: "There is no differences between the INDIA bloc parties."

"Our opinion is that these organisational structures are not necessary to take the process forward. We are as much part of the INDIA bloc."

On seat sharing, he said: "That will be decided at the state level. And we have already announced that in Kerala, the UDF and the LDF will fight separately and in West Bengal, we are going to unite with other forces to defeat the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, so it is not a new discovery."

The CPI-M has yet not given any name for the 14 member coordination committee of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was announced during the third meeting of the bloc in Mumbai on September 1.

Even during the first meeting of the coordination committee, a seat was kept vacant.

