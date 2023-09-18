Another student commits suicide in Kota, 25th case this year

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) A girl student from Uttar Pradesh reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan's Kota, taking the number of such cases in the coaching hub to 25 this year alone.

The deceased, Priyam Singh (17), was a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh. She was in Kota for the last one-and-a-half years to prepare for NEET-UG.

Vigyan Nagar police station in-charge Kaushalya said that Priyam was living alone on rent at an apartment on Dakania Road for about one-and-a-half years.

She went to he coaching centre on Monday morning. At around 3 p.m., she stopped at a point while returning from her coaching centre and started vomiting. Seeing her condition worsening, some students informed the coaching staff who admitted her to a private hospital in Talwandi where she died during treatment at around 6.45 p.m.

The police believe that the student had consumed poison while returning from the coaching centre.

Priyam's family members have been informed. Her room will be searched after their arrival.

