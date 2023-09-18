Man stabs wife to death in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) A man in Bihar’s Samastipur district stabbed his wife to death on Monday afternoon, police said.

Incidentally, the crime occurred on Hartalika Teej - a festival where married women observe a day-long fast without even drinking a drop of water.

The accused was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a native of Vaini village under Pusa police station in the district, who got married to Komal Kumari 8 years ago and they had 2 children.

As he used to beat her since their marriage, Komal, as a result, used to stay in her parental house in Nikaspur under Tajpur police station in the district.

Due to his frequent assaults, there were attempts to resolve the situation and officials have directed both the sides to respect each other.

However, on Monday, Mukesh Kumar came to the house of Komal and stabbed her repeatedly. When her mother and younger sister came to her rescue, he also attacked them. After committing the crime, he tried to flee from the spot but the villagers apprehended him. Tying him to an electric pole, they thrashed him brutally and also tried to set him ablaze.

However, Tajpur SHO Braj Kishore Singh reached the spot in time and managed to rescue the accused after a struggle with the angry villagers. The police team also took the victims to the health centre at Tajpur where doctors declared Komal brought dead while the other two were critically injured and were referred to Sadar hospital, Samastipur.

“We have arrested the accused and taken him to the police station where he was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder. Further investigation is underway," Singh said.

