Organ donation a spiritual activity, people must make a conscious effort: Vice President

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Calling organ donation “a spiritual activity and the highest moral exemplification of human nature”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged citizens to make a conscious effort towards it.

He said this while addressing a gathering at an event organised by Jain Social Groups (JSG) Central Sansthan, Jaipur, and Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Delhi to honour families of body donors in Jaipur today.

He emphasised that organ donation goes beyond physical generosity, reflecting the deepest virtues of compassion and selflessness.

“There is some obstruction somewhere, as the dying person wants to donate the organs, but the family gets distracted,” the VP said.

“Time to overcome this mental block because #OrganDonation is a spiritual activity,” he added.

India faces the lowest organ donation rate worldwide, with a mere 0.1 per cent of the population donating their organs after death. In stark contrast, Western countries have 70-80 per cent deceased organ donation.

Lack of education and awareness among people, coupled with religious practices, and some logistic issues are key reasons behind low organ donation in the country.

VP Dhankhar also noted the significance of the human body as a means for achieving the greater good and highlighted that this body can become a tool for widespread societal welfare. He urged citizens to turn donating organs into a mission that aligns with the noble tradition of serving humanity.

“Organ donation is a simple and accessible solution: the more it increases, the more our people will be able to do it!,” the VP said, while also calling on the “medical fraternity to rise and achieve greater expertise”.

He also expressed concerns over the growing ‘virus of commercialisation’ in organ donation.

VP Dhankhar emphasised that organs should be donated out of thought for society, not for fiscal gain.

“We cannot allow organ donation to be an exploitation field of the vulnerable for commercial gain of wily elements,” he said.

