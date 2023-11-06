Opposition tells Pinarayi Vijayan to bring out White Paper on Kerala’s finances

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (IANS) The Congress-led Opposition on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan come out with a White Paper on Kerala’s finances.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Monday said the situation was such that the state government itself admitted in the High Court, that Kerala’s finances were in an appallingly poor state. Hence it’s a must for Vijayan to come out with a White Paper on the state’s finances.

“What people fail to understand is the ongoing week-long jamboree Keraleeyam in the state capital that will end on the 7th of this month. We just had the Onam festival and none is able to come to terms with this jamboree,” said Satheesan.

“A staggering Rs 27 crore is being blown up for this week-long event, when there is a four-month outstanding on social welfare pension payments to the poorest of the poor. Also, due to paucity of funds, state-run organisations like the transport corporation, electricity board and the execution arm of the Food and Civil Supplies Department (SUPPLYCO) are all reeling under cash shortage. That’s when the unnecessary extravaganza is going on,” said Satheesan.

He also warned of serious consequences if the expenses of the already-announced visit of all 140 Assembly constituencies by Vijayan and his Cabinet, starting later this month and extending into December, are not met by the CPI-M.

“Everyone knows that this visit is undertaken in the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls which will be announced in December and hence this visit’s expenses should not be put on the state exchequer,” added Satheesan.

