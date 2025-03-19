Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Maha Legislative Council Chairman

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The opposition parties on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde accusing him of holding the proceedings of the Upper House in a biased and one-sided manner.

The no-confidence motion has been signed by 15 members belonging to opposition parties including the Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena UBT legislator Anil Parab, Congress legislators Bhai Jagtap and Abhijit Vanjari and NCP-SP legislator Eknath Khadse. The no-confidence motion was moved in accordance with Article 183 (c) of the Constitution of India and Maharashtra Legislative Council Rule 11.

“Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde is running the proceedings of the House in a biased and one-sided manner. The proceedings of the House are not being conducted according to the rules. He has lost the trust of the House as the rights of the opposition party and the opposition leader are being ignored, therefore the opposition party moved a no-confidence motion against him for his removal as the council chairman,” reads the no-confidence motion.

Danve said that the opposition has decided to participate in the House proceedings by wearing black badges from Thursday and boycott the business when deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe will be on the chair.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi had moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on March 5. However, the Chairman Ram Shinde rejected it on Tuesday. The BJP group leader Praveen Darekar moved a motion expressing confidence in the deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe despite it was not the part of today’s order of the day. The Chairman also did not allow the Leader of the Opposition to present his stand. Due to this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators walked out of the House today. They will also participate in the proceedings tomorrow by wearing black ribbons in protest,” said Danve.

He added that they will not participate in the proceedings if the Deputy Chairperson presides over the proceedings.

Danve alleged that due to the brute majority, the ruling party had become arrogant as they rush through the motion without allowing the opposition to present their position. This was strongly opposed by the opposition parties. “Not allowing the opposition to speak is a hindrance to democracy. It undermines the culture and tradition of democracy,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly defended the chair’s move to reject the no-confidence motion against the deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe. The Chairman Ram Shinde in his ruling had said that the no-confidence motion was not submitted in adherence to the stipulated rules and as per the time required for its submission and later its consideration.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT legislator and former minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged that arbitrary governance is going on in both the Houses. “If we ask questions, there are no ministers, so what is the benefit of speaking and raising issues? Even if we try to bring a no-confidence motion in the Upper House, the work of rushing it is being done by the ruling party,” he claimed.

