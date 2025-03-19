‘Pelli Kani Prasad' is a film that the whole family can enjoy together, says actor Saptagiri

Chennai, Mar 19 (IANS) Actor Saptagiri, who will next be seen in director Abilash Reddy Gopidi’s upcoming comedy ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’, says that the film will a wholesome entertainer that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

The film, which is expected to be a perfect entertainer with a blend of humour and social commentary, has been produced by Vision Group K.Y. Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateswar Goud and Vaibhav Reddy Muthiyala under the banner of Thama Media Entertainments.

Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) is releasing the film, the trailer of which has already generated quite a buzz among filmgoers.

Participating in a press conference called by the unit of the film, the film’s lead actor Saptagiri, while giving out details of how this project happened, said, “I have worked in three films 'Sapthagiri Express’, ‘Saptagiri LLB’, ‘Vajra Kavachadhara Govinda’. All these films are commercial entertainers and people have supported them a hundred per cent. I wanted to do a character in that has good scope for comedy. At such a time, the story of Prasad, who is unmarried, came up. I listened to the script and liked it very much and that is how this project fell in place.”

Recalling that director Abhilash had laughed a lot while narrating this story, actor Saptagiri said, “That's when I became confident that the film would definitely work out.”

The actor also had words of praise for the director.

“Abhilash is a director who is very clear in what he wants. When he narrated the script, he told it with 70 per cent dialogues. It is not that easy to make a comedian laugh. But when Abhilash told this story, I enjoyed it a lot. That humour has now got translated to the screen. The audience will definitely enjoy this film a lot,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.