Asha workers in Kerala to continue strike as two separate rounds of conciliation talks fail

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 (IANS) Protesting Asha workers in Kerala will continue their strike after two different conciliation talks that took place at two levels on Wednesday failed to reach a solution to the issue.

Wednesday was the 38th day since the protest began in front of the state Secretariat here.

In the afternoon, an hour-long conciliation meeting called by the director of the National Health Mission with the representatives of the protesting Asha workers was held with the two sides sticking to their stands.

The NHM director, who was deputed to speak to the protesters' representatives expressed the inability of the state government to increase daily wages from Rs 232 to Rs 700 as demanded by the protesters.

The director said the present financial position of the state government is appallingly poor and at the moment, none of their demands can be met but all these will be met favourably once when the financial situation of the state improves.

Asha workers, who have been staying put before the Secretariat, demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, along with retirement benefits of a lump sum payment of Rs 5 lakh when they retire at the age of 62.

"We went with a lot of hope and have returned with a heavy heart. We informed the director that we are unable to withdraw from the strike as we had raised only genuine demands," said a leader of the Asha workers who took part in the conciliation talks.

Soon after this, the Asha workers shouted anti-government slogans and marched down the MG Road.

Later hopes brightened up again when the word came that state Health Minister Veena George would meet them and the same team of leaders reached the state Assembly. However, after another hour of talks, the deadlock was unable to be broken as the two sides continued to stick to their stands.

After the talks failed, the leaders said that the conciliation meeting called by the Minister was just meant to show the world that the government was trying to resolve issues.

"Nothing has moved as the Minister was trying to cite the poor financial condition of the state government and wanted us to withdraw from the strike... and as and when things get better, they will do what can be done,” said Mini, the leader of Asha workers.

"The Minister said she is soon going to Delhi and will take up the issue with the Centre. Since nothing has happened after two rounds of meetings, we have decided to go forward with our protests and on Thursday we are beginning an indefinite fast and will not go back till our demands are met," Mini added.

George later told the media that two rounds of discussion took place during the day.

"I met them after they wanted to discuss the issue with the Minister. This is the second time I have met them. I requested them to withdraw the protest. The honorarium of Rs 7,000 given by the state and incentive of Rs 3,000 is equally borne by both state and government,” said George.

She said there are 26,125 Asha workers and around 450 are protesting, while 13,000 of them do not have insurance "and we have raised this with the Centre".

"I have told them that I am soon meeting the Union Minister of Health and will raise all the issues raised by Asha workers," George added.

Meanwhile with the talks now failing, the protesters, as announced on Monday, will intensify their protests when from Thursday morning, three of their leaders will begin an indefinite fast till their demands are met.

Hearing their leaders announcing that the talks had failed, many of the protesting Asha workers were seen wiping their tears.

"We are determined that we will not go back from here till our demands are met. We are going forward unitedly," a protester said and slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for failing to listen to their grievances.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has come under sharp criticism not just from the Congress-led UDF and the BJP but from various sections of society and with every passing day, the support base for the Asha workers is increasing, even as their indefinite fast starts on Thursday.

