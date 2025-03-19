ED attaches properties worth Rs 13.71cr in online tiger safari booking scam

Nagpur, March 19 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Nagpur, has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 13.71 crore, including immovable assets in Chandrapur and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra, and movable assets in the form of bank balances across various accounts.

These actions are part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged scam related to the online tiger safari booking at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

The case revolves around Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, both partners of M/s Wild Connectivity Solutions (WCS), who are accused of defrauding the forest department.

The investigation was initiated after Maharashtra Police registered an FIR in Chandrapur District under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged financial misconduct and misappropriation.

The ED's probe revealed that WCS was contracted by the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve Conservation Foundation through a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to provide essential services, including the collection of entry fees, gypsy charges, and guide charges.

However, the Thakur brothers allegedly violated the terms of the agreement, resulting in a financial loss of approximately Rs. 16.5 crore during the fiscal years 2020-21 to 2023-24.

Earlier in January 2025, the ED conducted search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), leading to the seizure of assets worth Rs 1.42 crore, including gold, bullion, and platinum jewellery.

Multiple digital devices and incriminating documents were also seized during the operation, which uncovered that the accused used the proceeds of crime to acquire properties in their names and those of associated entities.

The investigation is ongoing, and further actions are expected as the ED continues to unravel the extent of the scam.

