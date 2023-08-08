Oppn submits privilege motion against Leader of House for unparliamentary remarks in RS

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for using unparliamentary remarks against the opposition members.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said: “Today at 1300 hours, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them ‘traitors’. Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do.”

His remarks came after when the Upper House resumed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar stated that Congress leader Ramesh had met him in his chambers and indicated in all seriousness that the Leader of the House had used a word, which according to him was totally inappropriate.

Dhankar added: “I won’t give out the word in the House. I will examine it and if it is that way, it cannot find a place in the records. Because... let me examine it.”

He said even as the opposition MPs kept on raising their voice in the House.

Meanwhile, Goyal said, “Sir, if I have used a word which is unparliamentary, please expunge it from the records.”

To this Congress MP Digvijay Singh asked the Chair to examine his statement, as he has used unparliamentary remarks for the opposition members.

The Chairman then angrily told the opposition members that don’t you want to run the House. The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, again after the House resumed at 2 p.m. the opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha.

In a tweet, Ramesh said: “The INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha today for the rest of the day because of -- The continued refusal of the Modi government to allow an immediate discussion on Manipur on the basis of a mutually negotiated Motion and the continued refusal of the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to apologise for the highly objectionable and completely unacceptable remarks he made against leaders of the INDIA parties.”

The opposition parties have been demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament on Manipur and also a detailed discussion in the violence in the northeastern state.

