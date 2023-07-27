Oppn MPs are dressed in black to protest BJP govt's failures in Manipur: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday once again hit out at the BJP over its "failure" in curbing the Manipur violence .

He said that the state, which is an integral part of India, is facing a turmoil, while the Modi government is consistently failing to fulfill its constitutional obligations to restore peace.

On Thursday, the MPs belonging to the INDIA alliance made a powerful statement by wearing black clothes in Parliament to condemn the atrocities and brutality faced by the people of Manipur.

Chadha emphasised that the gesture was a symbolic protest to show solidarity with the people of Manipur during this distressing time.

He further added that the aim is to convey to the government that silence on the suffering of Manipur's people is unacceptable, and they must take decisive action.

Chadha said that it was the central government's responsibility to intervene and protect Manipur as mandated by the Indian constitution, specifically referring to articles 355 and 356.

He called for the immediate dissolution of the state government and the removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

