BJP’s twin adjournment motions admitted in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, July 27 (IANS) The twin adjournment motions moved by the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday has been admitted by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The first adjournment motion sought a discussion on the recent incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal, while the second is related to incidents of violence and bloodbath at the recently concluded panchayat polls.

This is the first time that adjournment motions brought by the BJP were admitted in the state Assembly since 2021 when it emerged asthe principal opposition party in West Bengal.

There will be a discussion on the two motions in the Assembly's post-lunch session on Thursday afternoon, during which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will address the House.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to be present during the discussion.

On Wednesday, a similar motion was moved by fashion designer-turned-politician Agnimitra Paul.

However, the Speaker refused to allow her to read out the motion, following which there was a major ruckus in the Assembly as BJP legislators protested and staged a walkout from the house.

The speaker questioned the procedure of moving the motion by Paul and also said that the table of the Speaker cannot be treated like a post office.

During the ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly, the ruling Trinamool Congress is also supposed to move a motion seeking discussion on the Manipur violence.

