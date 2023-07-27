PM Modi has time to make political speeches across country but not in Parliament: Kharge

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he did not want to speak in Parliament over Manipur violence, which is a temple of democracy but has ample time to make political speeches across the country which is "tarnishing democracy".



He also said that the government which does not listen to the cries of people of Manipur is a blot on humanity.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Burning of Manipur is a black chapter for the country. The government, which did not take note of cries of the people of Manipur for the last 85 days, is a blot on humanity. The Parliament session is going on and instead of speaking on the floor of the House, the Prime Minister is making speeches by visiting places, this is tarnishing democracy."

"By abusing opposition, the misdeeds of the Modi government cannot be erased. Only the anti-dalits, tribes and backward people can make fun of black clothes, but for us black is a symbol of protest and strength. Black color is a symbol of justice and a symbol of dignity. The people of Manipur deserve justice, peace and respect," the LoP said.

He said, "The BJP cannot run away from its responsibility by pushing the life of Manipur into darkness, by adopting dictatorial attitude, by diverting attention from the issue. There has never been a darker period in the history of Parliament than this.”

He also attached the video of his statement to the media.

The Congress and the opposition parties have been demanding a statementover the Manipursituationby the PrimeMinister in both Houses of the Parliament and also a detailed discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

