Only victory will do for Cameroon in crunch AFCON qualifier: coach

Yaounde, Sep 12 (IANS) Cameroon will set out their stall to win when they host east African rivals Burundi in a key Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Tuesday, coach Rigobert Song said.

The fourth and final match in Group C of the qualifiers is decisive for both teams.

Currently second in Group C with four points, Cameroon are level with Burundi, who also have four points. The Indomitable Lions need only a draw to secure their ticket for AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

"There is no room for error. This is a crucial match. We absolutely have to win tomorrow. That will be my first home win since becoming a manager," Song told a pre-match press conference in Garoua in the country's north where the match will take place.

Song added that his players were in top form and eager to please the home crowd with a victory.

Said Burundi head coach, Etienne Ndayiragije, "We have a good team. We're not afraid. We are going to win."

