Olympics-bound wrestler Vinesh Phogat storms into the final at Grand Prix of Spain

Madrid, July 6 (IANS) India's two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat has reached the final of the women's 50kg category in the Grand Prix of Spain international continental wrestling championship here on Saturday.

Vinesh, who had reached Madrid after making a last-minute appeal to get her Spanish Visa which was delayed and got it only a few hours before her departure, easily won three bouts in the Women's 50kg category to storm into the final.

She will meet Mariia Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler who is now representing the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN).

Vinesh, who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the women's 53kg, started the day with a Round 1 win against Yusneylis Guzman, a Pan-American and Central American championships winner from Cuba. Vinesh got the better of the Cuban wrestler 12-4 on points.

In the quarterfinals, the 29-year-old from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, pinned Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In the semifinals, Vinesh defeated another Canadian Katie Dutchak 9-4 to seal a place in the final.

After the Grand Prix of Spain, Vinesh will attend a camp in Spain and reach France well before the Paris Olympic Games, which will start on July 26.

