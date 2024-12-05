Old video of Samantha giving relationship advice goes viral after Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) An old video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu offering relationship advice has resurfaced following Naga Chaitanya's recent wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

The video shows Samantha speaking candidly about the most important relationship a person will ever have is the one with themselves, emphasizing that no one will be there for them during their lowest moments except for themselves.

In the clip, the ‘Oo Antava’ girl could be heard saying, “The greatest relationship you will ever have in this lifetime is a relationship with yourself. Not your parents, not your boyfriend, not your girlfriend, because when you hit that low, that real real low - and trust me all of you will - I know you think right now exams is the biggest problem, but trust me you're just getting started. And when you hit that lowest low, the only person who will be there for you is you. Be your best friend.”

Her words about self-love have resonated with many, especially in the wake of Naga Chaitanya’s wedding.

Naga and Samantha divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. They announced their separation via a post on social media.

On December 4, Naga got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a beautiful Telugu ceremony at Annapurna Studios, surrounded by their family and loved ones. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the first official pictures of the newlyweds, Naga and Sobhita. Taking to his X account, Nagarjuna posted the stunning photos from the couple's wedding along with a note welcoming Sobhita into the Akkineni family.

For the caption, he wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Nagarjuna added, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni.”

