Odisha police seizes leopard skin, arrests two

Bhubaneswar, April 24 (IANS) The Odisha police have seized a leopard skin in Kandhamal district and arrested two persons involved in the wildlife trade, officials said on Monday.

The special task force (STF) of the state police conducted a raid at Khajuripada in Kandhamal district on Sunday evening and seized the leopard skin from the possession of two wildlife criminals.

According to the officials, the two accused persons have been identified as Sujit Rajaswadip and Dhananjay Behera, both from Kandhamal district, the EOW officials said.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to WildLife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination, they said.

