Odisha govt approves industrial projects worth Rs 6,117 crore

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday approved investment proposals worth Rs 6,117 crore. The approved industrial projects are expected to further strengthen the state's position as a premier investment destination in the country.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) in its 135th meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has approved 19 major projects across 10 key sectors that are expected to generate 17,286 job opportunities in 11 districts of the state.

The 19 approved projects span diverse sectors, including Biofuel, Biotechnology, Steel, Food Processing, Chemicals, Apparel, Green Energy Equipment, Shipbuilding, Aluminium, and Tourism.

These projects will be implemented in Balangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Khordha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Sambalpur, ensuring balanced regional development.

The state government asserted that with these investments, Odisha continues its rapid industrial expansion and employment generation, positioning itself as a top destination for businesses.

Among the major projects, the Transpacific Engineering Private Limited will invest Rs 900 crore in a Bio coal plant in Sambalpur.

The government expects this project would generate 630 jobs in the district. Similarly, the Pipeline Infrastructure will see a Rs 868 crore investment from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for a High-Speed Diesel & Petrol pipeline across Rayagada, Balangir, and Kalahandi, generating 168 jobs.

The Biotechnology and Chemicals sector will see significant investment which is expected to generate 850 job opportunities.

The state government also approved the proposal of investment of Rs 515.32 crore in expanding a food processing unit in Khordha, generating 441 jobs.

The Shipbuilding and Repairing sector received a boost in Odisha with the approval of a proposal for investment of Rs 550 crore in a Shipbuilding & Repairing Yard in Jagatsinghpur.

The project is expected to create 1,000 jobs.

