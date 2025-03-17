IPL 2025: Kohli backs Patidar to lead RCB for a long time

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has expressed his full support for Rajat Patidar, the newly appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, stating that he has all the qualities to lead the franchise successfully for a long time.

Patidar has taken over the leadership role from Faf du Plessis, who has moved to Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season. Kohli, who captained RCB for over a decade and remains the face of the franchise, spoke highly of the young batter during the team’s Unbox event on Monday.

“This guy is going to lead you for a long time. He is going to do a great job. He has got everything that is required (to succeed),” Kohli told the RCB fans.

Despite RCB never winning the IPL title, Kohli remains optimistic about the team’s chances this season. “It feels amazing to be back. The excitement and happiness is like every other season. I have been here for 18 years and absolutely love RCB. We have an amazing squad this time around. Lot of talent in the team. I am personally very excited about this season,” Kohli added.

This will be Kohli’s first IPL after retiring from T20 Internationals. Patidar, who has played for India and has been a key player for RCB, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team.

“Legends like Virat bhai, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle have played for RCB. I grew up watching them. From the start, I have loved the franchise a lot. I am more happy that I got a new role to lead one of the biggest teams in T20 cricket,” said Patidar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.