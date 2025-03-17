Tension in Manipur districts after Meitei youth goes missing

Imphal, March 17 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth, belonging to the Meitei community has gone missing from Manipur’s Imphal triggering serious tension in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts, officials said on Monday night.

A police official said that one Luwangthem Mukesh (20), a resident of Keishampat Lelmajam Leikal areas of Imphal West district, was reported missing after driving a car towards tribal-dominated district Churachandpur on Sunday afternoon. A missing person report was registered on Sunday at the Imphal Police Station.

“On receipt of the report, an inquiry has been initiated immediately. All-out efforts are ongoing to trace Mukesh by the police personnel and other security forces. Massive search operations are on in all suspected areas,” the official told the media.

He said that CCTV footages show his vehicle was last seen in Bishnupur district near Chinikon, close to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, Republican Party of India (Athawale) Manipur unit General Secretary Thounaojam Maheswar said that he met Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and urged him to take all-out efforts to rescue Mukesh.

According to police, his mobile location is also traced near the Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited Jouzangtek area in the mountainous Kangpokpi district but the exact place is yet to determined.

According to official reports, more than 30 youths belonging to the Meitei community have reportedly gone missing since the ethnic violence broke out in the state 22 months ago.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing search operations, Manipur Police arrested four militants from different districts and recovered a huge number of arms and ammunition from them. The militants belonged to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) outfits. Movement of goods-laden vehicles mostly trucks, carrying various essential items, foodgrains, medicines, and domestic items along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) have been ensured by providing adequate security.

