Odisha cabinet approves Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana

Bhubaneswar, July 21 (IANS) The Odisha cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana, under which interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs one lakh will be provided to beneficiaries to purchase a scooter.

Odisha Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu said that around 75,000 SHG community support staff and nearly 1,25,000 SHG federation leaders will be benefited under the new scheme.

The state government has made budgetary provision of Rs 528.55 crore for execution of the scheme over a period of next five years, she added.

The cabinet has also decided to allocate Rs 5,700 crore for implementation of the state sector scheme--Interest Subsidy-Subvention to the Cooperative Banks/PACS for five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 to ensure adequate credit flow in agriculture at an affordable rate of interest to the farmers in the state, said state Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

With an objective to provide cancer care nearer to the household of the patients, the state government has also approved a budget of Rs 1001.14 crore for expanding comprehensive cancer services across the state.

State Chief Secretary P.K. Jena said 11 comprehensive cancer care units will be built up within a period of two years under the programme. Under this programme, radiotherapy, brachytherapy, histopathology, onco-surgery, chemotherapy and palliative care services will be strengthened, he added.

The cabinet has approved the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy to facilitate investors to enter into the manufacturing of semiconductor/electronic chips in the state.

At least one semiconductor manufacturing unit and around 100 fabless design companies are expected to be established generating around 5,000 direct employment and 20,000 indirect employment during the policy period of seven years, Jena added.

Similarly, the cabinet has approved a provision of Rs 500 crore for five years (2023-24 to 2027-28) for implementation of the price support scheme by the Odisha State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (MARKFED-Odisha) for procurement of oilseeds and pulses in the state on behalf of NAFED.

Moreover, the Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation Programme, which was launched during 2013-14, will continue for another five years with an outlay of Rs 2032.92 crore. The scheme has been renamed as 'Mukhyamantri Canal Lining Yojana', said the Chief Secretary.

