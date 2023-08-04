Odisha BJP chief Samal announces his team

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (IANS) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan Samal has announced his team.



Four months after his appointment, Samal has named 10 vice presidents, five general secretaries and 10 secretaries in his team. He has also appointed office secretary, treasurer and heads of social media and different frontal organisations of the party.

Samal has dropped some leaders and inducted new leaders in their places in his team. The leaders who are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, have been dropped from positions so that they can focus on their areas, party sources said.

As per order issued by theBJPgeneral secretary (organisation) Manas Kumar Mohanty, former MLA Nauri Nayak, MP Aparajita Sarangi, ex-MLA Rabi Narayan Naik, Purnachandra Mohapatra, MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, MLA Kusum Tete, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, Sukesi Oram, and Biranchi Narayan Tripathy have been appointed as vice-president of the state unit.

Similarly, senior leaders Sarada Prasad Tripathy, Jatin Mohanty, Purnima Kerketta, Simanchal Khatei and Manas Kumar Mohanty have been named as general secretary of theOdishaBJP.

Besides, 10 leaders, including Ramesh Chandra Sahu, Tankadhar Tripathy, Abhimanyu Sethi, Kasturi Mishra and Irasis Acharya have been appointed as party secretaries.

While Sudarshan Goel has been named as Treasurer, Debendra Kumar Nanda is the office secretary and Umakanta Pattanayak will head the social media.

Avilash Panda, a youth leader from Nayagarh, has been appointed as BJP’s youth wing (BJYM) president while Aishwarya Biswal is the new Mahila Morcha president.

Similarly, Maheswar Sahu is the new Kisan Morcha president, MLA Nityananda Gond will head the ST wing of the party while Bibhu Prasad Tarai will lead the SC wing and Suratha Biswal will head the OBC Morcha.

On March 23, the BJP had appointed former minister Manmohan Samal as the Odisha BJP President.

Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here this evening on a two-day visit.

