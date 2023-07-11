ODI World Cup: CAB announces ticket prices for fixtures at Eden Gardens

Kolkata, July 11 (IANS) Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly has made an announcement regarding the ticket prices for the upcoming ICC World Cup matches scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens.

Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the ODI World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to the fixtures, the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium has been designated to host a total of five matches, including one semifinal.

A ticket for the World Cup semifinal match and India vs South Africa fixture will cost a minimum Rs 900 (Upper tier), D and H block tickets will cost Rs 1500, C and K block tickets Rs 2500 with the maximum ticket price has been set at Rs 3000 for B and L blocks, the Cricket Association of Bengal said on Monday.

The ticket prices for matches between Bangladesh vs Pakistan (October 31), as well as England vs Pakistan ( November 12), will cost Rs 800 for the upper tiers. D and H block tickets will be available at Rs 1200, C and K block tickets will be priced at Rs 2000, and B and L block tickets can be purchased for a maximum price of Rs 2200.

For Bangladesh v Qualifier 1 match ticket rates are Rs 650 for all Upper Tiers, Rs 1000 for D H blocks and Rs 1500 for B C K L blocks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.