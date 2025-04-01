Occasion to celebrate rich cultural heritage: Prez Murmu on Odisha Day

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Dibasa, praying for the state's peace and prosperity.

Taking to X, the President wrote, "Warm greetings to the people on Odisha Day! It is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and remarkable contribution of its people in various fields. The warm and hospitable people of Odisha have worked hard for the progress of the state while preserving its glorious traditions."

Highlighting Odisha's role in India's independence movement, she added, "Odisha has played an important role in the freedom struggle and produced several makers of modern India. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for peace and prosperity of Odisha!"

President Murmu hails from Odisha and was born into a Santali family in Uparbeda village. She began her political journey in the state and was honoured with the Nilkanth Award for the Best MLA of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2007.

Odisha Day is observed annually to commemorate the formation of the state on April 1, 1936. The day is a tribute to Odisha's cultural, historical, and linguistic heritage, recognising its contributions to art, literature, and spirituality.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes, emphasising Odisha's cultural pride and contributions.

"Warm wishes on Utkala Dibasa! This day is a fitting tribute to Odisha's glorious culture. India takes pride in Odisha's history, literature and music. Odisha's people are hardworking and have excelled in diverse fields. Over the last year, the Centre and Odisha Governments are working extensively to further the state's progress," he posted on X.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also joined in celebrating the occasion, praising Odisha's development and heritage.

"On the occasion of Odisha Day, I extend my warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of this beautiful state," he posted on social media.

"Known for its scenic beauty and vibrant communities, Odisha is scaling new heights of growth and development. May the divine blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath continue to guide and bless the people of the state with prosperity and peace," he added.

