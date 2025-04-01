April 2, 3 Rain alert for Tamil Nadu; Schools holiday likely!

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, forecasting significant precipitation in several districts of Tamil Nadu on April 2 and 3. This alert follows unseasonal showers in southern Tamil Nadu, which provided much-needed relief by lowering daytime temperatures.

The weather department predicts isolated heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, as well as in Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, and Dindigul districts on April 2. On April 3, heavy rain is expected to affect Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, and the Erode districts. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted in several areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 4 and 5.

This weather pattern is expected to bring further relief to the state, which has already received 14 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average during the ongoing northeast monsoon. Tamil Nadu has recorded 447 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal level of 393 mm. Chennai has received 845 mm of rainfall, a 16 per cent increase over the average, while Coimbatore has reported a 47 per cent increase in rainfall.

The heavy rainfall alert has prompted authorities to closely monitor the situation, advising residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to remain alert and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The state is still recovering from the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1. The cyclone brought intense rains, resulting in 12 deaths and damage to 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land. The disaster affected 69 lakh families and impacted 1.5 crore individuals across the state.

In response to the disaster, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin requested Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The Union government sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief, following a preliminary damage assessment estimating the total requirement at Rs 2,475 crore. As Tamil Nadu prepares for further rainfall, residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

