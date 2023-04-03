Obscene messages sent to customer care numbers in Coimbatore; case filed

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) The Podanur police in Coimbatore have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on a complaint that obscene text and voice messages were sent to customer care numbers of Coimbatore City Meter Auto Association.

Three women employees work in the association's Podanur office. The police said that some unidentified persons sent obscene text and audio messages to the mobile numbers of the association between March 30 and April 2.

These messages were sent from two mobile numbers which are now switched off. The police have registered a case after association leader Shabeer lodged a complaint with the Podanur police station.

The police said that they will investigate the case with the support of the cyber crime wing of Coimbatore city police.

