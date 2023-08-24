Nuh violence: Accused arrested after brief encounter

Gurugram, Aug 24 (IANS) A team of police in Haryana's Nuh district on Thursday arrested an accused after a brief encounter who was involved in violence that broke out during Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the VHP on July 31, officials said.According to the police, after secret inputs a police team led by Inspector Vimal nabbed the accused, Osama alias Pehlwan, a resident of Firozpur Namak in Nuh after an encounter on Thursday.

The suspect received a bullet injury in the leg during the gunfight.

"The suspect has been admitted to Nalhad Medical Hospital for further treatment. An illegal country-made pistol and used cartridge and a motorcycle were also recovered from the possession of the accused," Krishan Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The suspect was wanted in violence that erupted in Nalhad in Nuh. The accused was going towards Firozpur Namak from Ali Mev when he was overpowered by a police team after an encounter, police said.

So far 61 FIRs have been registered in the Nuh violence case and 292 people have been arrested, police said.

A total of 12 FIRs have been lodged against 12 people for spreading rumours on social media.

The Superintendent of Police Nuh, Narender Bijarnia appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours, and the Nuh police would strictly deal with those spreading rumours.

