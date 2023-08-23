Nuh admin denies permission to VHP for August 28 Yatra

Gurugram, Aug 23 (IANS) Nuh administration has denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra which was to be held on August 28.



Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata confirmed the development and told IANS that, “On Tuesday evening that the permission for VHP’s Yatra was cancelled.”

The administration official said that the decision to deny the permission was also based on intelligence inputs and the local peace committees, who said the situation is still tense in the district.

Hindu groups under the banner of the Sarva Hindu Samaj held a mahapanchayat at Pondri village in Palwal district on August 13 where they announced that they would resume the Braj Mandal Yatra on August 28 after it was stopped due to communal violence on July 31.

The Yatra was supposed to start from Nuh’s Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, go to Ferozepur Jhirka, and later Singar in Punhana. However, still 3 km away from the Nalhar temple as riots erupted in the area.

“We know that the administration has rejected the permission but members of the organisation have said that they will go ahead with the Yatra,” said a VHP leader.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh following the VHP procession.

Sources said that keeping G20 in mind, the permission was denied. The upcoming G20 meeting is to be held in Tauru from September 3.

