NTPC to kick off work for new nuclear power plant in Rajasthan next month

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Government-owned power giant NTPC Ltd will kick off its foray into nuclear power with the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a 2,800 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant at Banswara in Rajasthan next month, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said here on Sunday.

The project will comprise four pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW capacity each.

“We will go very aggressive on nuclear. We plan to add 30 gigawatt (GW) nuclear power capacity by 2047,” the NTPC chief said at the BloombergNEF Summit here.

The Mahi Banswara project is a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), in which the NTPC holds a 49 per cent stake.

The NTPC plans to set up nuclear power projects both as part of the existing JV with the NPCIL as well as on a standalone basis.

It plans to commission the first unit of the Rajasthan project in 2031, while the full plant is scheduled for completion in 2036.

"By that time, we will take up many other plants, too. We are in discussion with Tata Consulting Engineers, L&T, EDF, Rosatom, and Holtec and a few international consultants," Singh said.

The NTPC is keen to join hands with service and technology providers, and it is exploring many sites across the country, he added.

He said that India will be in a position to add around 10 GW of nuclear power generation capacity annually in the run-up to 2036-37, as work will be going on at three or four sites, and there is an exclusive mandatory zone for these nuclear power plants.

India’s installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year 2031-32 from 8,780 MW at present with the completion of the expansion plans that are currently being implemented, Minister of State for Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh had informed Parliament recently.

Presently, the installed nuclear power capacity in the country comprises 24 reactors with a total capacity of 8,780 MW (excluding RAPS-1 (100 MW), which is under extended shutdown). In addition, a total capacity of 13,600 MW (including 500 MW PFBR being implemented by BHAVINI) is under different stages of implementation. On the progressive completion of these expansion plans, the country’s installed nuclear power capacity is expected to reach 22,380 MW by the year 2031-32, the minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.