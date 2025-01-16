Trump's New Policies May Reshape Future for Indian Immigrants in the U.S.

As January 20th approaches, Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the new President of the United States. His election manifesto outlined several ambitious goals, and the global community is keenly watching, especially the Indian diaspora in the U.S. and those aspiring to immigrate. Indian students, professionals on H-1B visas, and families are particularly concerned about two anticipated policy changes that could reshape their future.

Change to Birthright Citizenship

One of the key policy changes under consideration is a potential revision to the birthright citizenship rule. Currently, children born in the U.S. automatically receive American citizenship, even if their parents are foreign nationals. This policy has been leveraged by some families who travel to the U.S. during late pregnancy to ensure their children are born American citizens.

Trump’s proposed changes may put an end to this practice. Under the new regulations, only children born to U.S. citizens—and possibly not even Green Card holders—would automatically be granted U.S. citizenship. This shift would also impact children born to parents on H-1B visas, raising concerns for many Indian families living in the U.S. about their children's future legal status.

Increase in H-1B Visa Salary Requirements

Another significant change expected from the Trump administration involves raising the minimum salary requirement for H-1B visa eligibility. The current salary threshold, set at $60,000 annually under the American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act (AC21), has remained unchanged for 25 years. Trump's administration is considering doubling this minimum to $120,000.

This move aims to ensure that H-1B visas are reserved for highly skilled workers who command competitive salaries. While this increase may be feasible for employees in high-cost areas like California’s Bay Area, it could pose challenges for workers in other regions where salaries are generally lower. For many Indian professionals, this policy change could make it more difficult to secure or maintain H-1B visa status, affecting their career prospects and stability in the U.S.

Impact on the Indian Community

These potential policy shifts are causing widespread concern among Indian nationals in the U.S. and those planning to move there. For students, professionals, and families, the prospect of more stringent immigration rules and higher financial requirements represents significant hurdles to achieving their American Dream.

As the Trump administration prepares to implement these changes, the Indian community is watching closely, bracing for the impact on their lives and aspirations in the United States.