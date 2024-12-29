Koneru Humpy clinches her second world rapid chess crown: Not easy to become World Champion at 37

New York, Dec 29 (IANS) Koneru Humpy, India's top-rated female chess player, secured her second World Rapid Championship title, finishing the tournament with 8.5/11 here on Sunday (IST).

She won her first gold in the 2019 edition, in Moscow.

In a seven-way tie at the top at the start of the final, 11th round, Koneru stood out as the only player to score a victory. Playing with the black pieces, she outmanoeuvred Indonesia’s International Master Irine Kharisma Sukandar in a challenging endgame, claiming the title in style.

"It's not easy to become a world champion when you are 37. It's quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required. I'm glad that I made it," Kuneru said after the triumph, as quoted by FIDE.

"I feel very happy for winning for the second time. In fact, I didn't expect it at all because I lost my first-round game, and I never imagined that I could finish the tournament as a world champion. This victory is very special. When I am on my lower side, I think this gave me the boost to fight and to again work on chess," she added.

Koneru’s victory adds another feather to the spectacular success of Indian chess in 2024, after the country won gold in the Chess Olympiad this summer in both the Open and the Women’s Competition, and Gukesh D won the title of World Champion in classical chess.

"It's high time for India - we have Gukesh as the World Champion and now I got the second world title in the Rapid event," Kuneru.

Koneru’s path to the top began quietly, with just 2.5 points out of four on day one. By the conclusion of day two, however, she surged into shared first place alongside compatriot Harika Dronavalli and reigning Classical World Champion Ju Wenjun of China.

Entering the last round, the leaderboard featured an unprecedented seven-way tie. Alongside Koneru - Ju Wenjun, Harika Dronavalli, Kateryna Lagno, Tan Zhongyi, Irine Kharisma Sukandar, and Uzbekistan’s Afruza Khamdamova all held a chance at the title, FIDE reports.

Lagno, one of the pre-tournament favourites, had earlier dealt a critical blow to former World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk in round nine, while Khamdamova stunned Grandmaster Elisabeth Paehtz to join the leaders.

Koneru’s 8.5 points secured clear first place, half a point ahead of a pack of six players who tied for second: Ju Wenjun, Kateryna Lagno, Tan Zhongyi, Harika Dronavalli, Alexandra Kosteniuk, and Afruza Khamdamova.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Volodar Murzin made history as the second-youngest person to win the Open Rapid.

