Norway Chess: Gukesh stuns Arjun Erigaisi with comeback victory in a thriller

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) World Champion D Gukesh scored his first-ever classical win over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi — and did so from a position that seemed all but lost — in a dramatic round seven encounter at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday.

This remarkable triumph came just a day after Gukesh defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical chess. The consecutive victories have catapulted the 19-year-old Indian prodigy above Carlsen in the standings, placing him second behind Fabiano Caruana, who overcame Wei Yi in his own match.

The face-off between the two Indian prodigies lived up to the hype. Arjun seized the initiative early, navigating the opening into a sharp and complex middlegame where he outplayed Gukesh and looked set for a commanding win. A critical misstep by Gukesh left him material down and positionally compromised, prompting many analysts to describe his situation as "nearly lost."

However, Gukesh displayed trademark resilience and tactical brilliance. Under mounting pressure, he gradually clawed his way back into the game with precise calculation and calm defense. In a thrilling turnaround, he neutralized Arjun’s advantage and began to dictate the pace.

As time trouble loomed, Arjun faltered just enough to give Gukesh an opening — one he exploited with flawless precision. After an intense play, Arjun was forced to resign.

The win not only marks a personal milestone for Gukesh but also reinforces his standing as one of the fiercest competitors on the world stage. Social media lit up in celebration, with fans calling the performance “a masterclass in resilience.”

