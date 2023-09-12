Northeast ushering in digital age under BJP govt: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B.L. Verma on Tuesday said the region is ushering in the digital age under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"Eight 'Astha Lakshmi' states in North East ushering in the digital age," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had named the eight northeastern states as 'Ashta Lakshmi', the eight forms of the goddess of wealth.

Along with the post, Verma also shared a video highlighting the works done by the ruling dispensation for mobile and internet connectivity in the region.

The Minister informed that since 2014, after the BJP came to power at the Centre, 1,358 mobile towers have been set up for mobile connection in the northeast.

In addition to that, 2,374 villages have been provided 4G mobile services in the region.

The Centre had earlier said that it made significant efforts to transform the region, from improving healthcare facilities to promoting tourism, empowering the people, and enhancing security, besides ensuring connectivity.

