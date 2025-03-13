Nora Fatehi: Strangely enough, my acting journey has always been connected to Remo D’Souza

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Be Happy”, has talked about how her acting journey has always been connected to filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza.

Nora took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some glimpses of herself expressing her gratitude during the screening of “Be Happy”, which is directed by Remo.

In the clip, Nora is heard saying: “I have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. Last year around this time Madgaon Express was released. Kunal just won the directorial debut at IIFA and that was the first project ever when people appreciated me as an actor.

For Nora that was a “very big deal.”

“Remo sir was also in the film (Madgaon Express), he had a special appearance. Very strangely enough my acting journey has always been connected to Remo.”

“Whether it was Street Dancer, where I acted for the first time and he gave me that opportunity and believed in me when nobody believed in me at that time and then one of my biggest songs of my career ‘Garmi’ is attached to Remo sir and the team.

Nora said she became a “savage” when she learnt that everybody was approached for “Be Happy.”

“Everybody was approached except me and when I heard about this I became this savage and I went and stalked everybody for this film from Lizelle to Remo, bombarded them in their house and gave them a whole presentation of why they should take me for this film and fought with the whole world for that…”

Nora showcased her de-glam look just for the role in “Be Happy.”

“He didn’t think I could be de-glam, I went with no make-up and the simplest clothes… I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Nora then went on to thank her co-star Abhishek Bachchan for being a great support to her in the film.

“Thank you Abhishek sir, you agreed to work with me. Thank you for being this amazing support and guiding me through some of the scenes and helping me. Inayat thank you for being such a blessing to the film.”

“Be Happy”, a dance drama, is all set to release digitally on March 14.

The film also stars Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “Be Happy” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The film is produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by Lizelle.

The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. “Be Happy” is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

