Five carmakers to recall over 15,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Seoul, March 13 (IANS) Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall over 15,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry here said on Thursday.

The five companies, including Stellantis Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, are recalling a combined 15,671 units of 11 different models, the ministry said.

Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,289 units of two models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to a software error in the engine control unit, reports Yonhap news agency.

Volkswagen found a brake control system software issue affecting 4,226 units of the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and another model, while 2,722 units of Toyota's Sienna Hybrid were found to have improper fastening of third-row seat belts.

In the case of Stellantis, 1,731 units of the Chrysler 300C were found to have insufficient durability in their fuel pump components, and Ford reported a door control module software error in 1,535 units of the Nautilus.

Meanwhile, Kia, BMW Korea and three other carmakers last month voluntarily recalled more than 76,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said.

The five companies, including Renault Korea Motors Co., Tesla Korea and Jaguar Land Rover Korea, recalled a combined 76,382 units of 37 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty air bag system in Kia's Niro electric vehicle (EV), problems in the cooling pump wire connector of BMW's 528i sedan and transformer software problems in Renault Korea's Arkana sport utility vehicle (SUV), according to the ministry.

Tesla recalled a faulty electric power assisted steering (EPAS) system in the Model Y SUV, it said.

Vehicle owners can check the government's homepage at www.car.go.kr or call 080-357-2500 to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall, the ministry said.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.