Non-bailable warrant against Assam woman cop for attempt to murder domestic help

Guwahati, Sep 8 (IANS) A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the Assam woman cop Subhalakshmi Dutta on the charges of attempted murder filed by a domestic help, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh told reporters here that the police have launched manhunt to arrest Dutta, the Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) (border) for the Charaideo district.

"A warrant for her arrest has been issued; there is no possibility of bail. She would be declared an absconder and her possessions will be seized if she doesn't turn herself in," he warned.

Notably, her domestic help filed a criminal complaint accusing Dutta of physical abuse in the Sivasagar district's Nazira police station on August 26.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions against Dutta, according to Singh, were not initially of a serious character because neither of the two government hospitals where the maid was checked had received any reports of major injuries.

"Three members of the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) tried to interfere with the investigation and tried to make her compromise and so they moved the maid to a private hospital."

According to the senior cop, extra severe punishments were enforced to the accused after the victim alleged in her statement that the ASP had attempted to murder her after leaving the hospital. When police attempted to arrest Dutta from a Guwahati apartment on September 4, Singh said that she eluded them since the court had prohibited her arrest after dark.

"But now she is facing serious allegations. We have the non-bailable warrant and we will execute it," he added.

