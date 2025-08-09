Nominations for e-Governance National Awards to open on Sep 1

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said on Saturday that nominations for the National Awards for e-Governance can be submitted from September 1 to October 25.

Issuing the scheme guidelines for the 23rd National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) 2026, DARPG said the nominations can be submitted on the web portal http://www.nceg.gov.in, said an official statement.

The National Awards for e-Governance are presented annually to honour and encourage excellence in implementing e-Governance initiatives. The awards seek to recognise significant achievements, foster the sharing of effective practices, and promote innovations in digital governance.

Nominations for National Awards for e-Governance 2026 can be submitted under 7 Categories: Government Process Re-engineering by use of technology for Digital Transformation; Innovation by Use of AI and other new age technologies for providing Citizen-Centric Services; Best e-Gov. Practices/Innovation in Cyber Security; District Level Initiatives in e-Governance; Grassroots Level Initiatives by Gram Panchayats or equivalent Traditional Local Bodies for Deepening/ Widening of Service Delivery; Replication and Scaling of Nationally Awarded and Mission-mode e-Governance Projects by State/UTs/Districts and Digital transformation by use of data analytics in digital platforms by Central Ministries/States/ UTs.

The period of consideration requires that the project’s launch date should fall between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025, said the statement.

Additionally, the project must be fully commissioned and operational as of August 1, 2025, for all seven categories listed under NAeG 2026.

The NAeG Awards 2026 will comprise a trophy, a certificate, and an incentive of Rs 10 lakh for each Gold Awardee and Rs 5 lakh for each Silver Awardee.

The incentive will be awarded to the respective district/organisation for use in project or programme implementation or to bridge resource gaps in any area of public welfare.

A total of 16 awards will be conferred under NAeG 2026, including 10 Gold Awards and 6 Silver Awards.

