Mahavatar Narasimha Breaks ₹150 Crore Worldwide Box Office Record

In today’s film industry, it has become increasingly rare for new releases to survive beyond a week in theaters — even movies starring big-name heroes often struggle to last more than ten days. Against this trend, an animated film is defying the odds by continuing to perform strongly well past its two-week mark. The film in question is ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’, which has now set a new box office record.

Produced by Hombale Productions, the studio behind hits like ‘Salaar’ and ‘KGF’, Mahavatar Narasimha is a visually stunning animated retelling of the famous story of Lord Narasimha, created entirely using advanced VFX techniques. The film was released pan-India on July 25th. Despite minimal publicity at launch, its box office collections have steadily grown each day.

In just 15 days, Mahavatar Narasimha has amassed a worldwide gross of approximately ₹150 crores, marking a historic achievement for an animated Kannada-language film. On the popular ticketing platform BookMyShow alone, over 3.6 million tickets have been sold. Hombale Productions celebrated this milestone with an official tweet.

While the film was originally made in Kannada, its collections in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam markets have been modest. The bulk of its revenue has come from Telugu and Hindi-speaking audiences. Meanwhile, other recent releases such as Harihara Veeramallu have failed to make an impact at the box office, and Kingdom — which released a week after Mahavatar Narasimha — has seen a slow start.

With upcoming big releases like Coolie and War 2 on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Mahavatar Narasimha can maintain its momentum in the weeks to come.