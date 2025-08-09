Hyderabad Ranks Among Top 3 Indian Cities for Grade A Office Spaces

By mid-2025, Hyderabad’s office stock has surged to an impressive 123 million square feet, capturing 12% of India’s total office space market. Among the top six metro cities, Hyderabad stands out with the highest annual growth rate of 9.2%. This remarkable expansion is driven by rapid advancements in the technology sector, ongoing infrastructure development, and a business-friendly ecosystem that continues to attract companies.

Key Market Leaders

Secondary Business Districts (SBDs) such as Kondapur and Manikonda are leading the charge, commanding a dominant 47% share of the city’s commercial office inventory. Close behind are emerging hotspots like Gachibowli, Kokapet, and Nanakramguda, which together hold 41% of the market. Meanwhile, traditional Central Business Districts (CBDs) including Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills now account for just 11%. The area’s robust metro connectivity, lower operating costs, and superior infrastructure are fueling this shift toward newer business districts.

Hyderabad Among Top 3 Cities for Quality Office Spaces

Hyderabad ranks among India’s top three cities for office space quality, with 68% of its stock classified as Grade A. Grade B offices make up 30%, while Grade C accounts for a minimal 1%. The city has firmly established itself as a preferred destination for IT/ITES firms, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and pharmaceutical life sciences companies, all of which are driving leasing demand. In the first half of this year, multinational corporations showed strong interest in flexible, tech-enabled workspaces along key technology corridors.