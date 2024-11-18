No shortage of DAP: Haryana CM assures Assembly

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday informed the Assembly that there was no shortage of DAP and sufficient stock of the fertiliser was available in the state.

He stated that there were rumours being spread about its shortfall.

Replying to the calling attention motion, CM Saini further informed the House that the data regarding the availability of DAP at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state was available with the government and if any member requires information on this, it will be provided.

CM Saini assured that there is currently no shortage of DAP in the state.

“Being a farmer’s son, I deeply understand the challenges farmers face regarding the availability of fertilisers. For the month of November, a total of 110,200 metric tonnes of DAP has been allocated,” said the Chief Minister.

In response to a question about the availability of DAP stock in Sirsa, the Chief Minister informed the House that on October 1 the initial stock of DAP in Sirsa was 1,063 metric tonnes, and as of today there are 2,217 metric tonnes available.

Similarly, in Hisar district, there is still 2,087 metric tonnes of DAP available.

A total of 216 metric tonnes of DAP, more than the previous year, has already been provided to farmers, said Saini.

The Chief Minister reiterated that there is no shortage of DAP fertiliser in the state and farmers are being intentionally misled by spreading rumours related to shortage.

On the steps to prevent dengue, the Chief Minister said the Health Department is fully prepared for the prevention and control of dengue and fogging is being done continuously.

In view of the change in the weather, instructions have been given to increase fogging.

Speaking on the resolution regarding dengue control, CM Saini said the department is constantly making people aware of dengue prevention methods.

He asked residents to be careful in their homes and not allow water to accumulate.

