No scope for talks with K'taka on Cauvery water issue: TN Minister

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Development and senior DMK leader S. Duraimurugan said on Sunday that the state will not hold talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery water issue.

Speaking at a function here, Duraimurugan said, "Had a solution been possible through talks, there would have been no need for the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.”

The minister also said that the Centre constituted the tribunal only because no decision could be taken even after talks from 1967 until 1990.

“The tribunal gave its verdict that went to the Supreme Court, which included some corrections in it. Hence, there is no scope for the two states to hold talks," he said.

The minister also said that those making demands for talks are unaware of the history the dispute.

He said the parties should be firm in protecting the rights of the state, adding that former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s view that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should hold talks with his Karnataka counterpart is arising out of his political confusion.

He also recalled the continuous efforts of the Stalin government to secure the state’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

It may be noted that the farmers of Tamil Nadu are up in arms against the Karnataka government for not releasing water from Cauvery for the past two months.

The minister also said that Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, but no response has come either from the PMO or from the Ministry of Jal Shakthi yet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.